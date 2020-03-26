Punjab’s first Covid-19 patient recovers, to be discharged soon

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:45 IST

The 44-year-old Hoshiarpur resident, who was the first coronavirus patient in Punjab, has recovered after battling with the deadly disease for 17 days as he tested negative on Thursday.

With this, he has become the first patient in Punjab to have recovered from Covid-19. The state has 33 infected persons.

The Khanoor village resident, who had returned from Italy on March 4, did not show any symptoms of the disease at the Delhi airport. However, he was admitted to the isolation ward of the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) after he showed symptoms of the disease on his arrival at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar, from Delhi on March 5.

He tested ‘positive’ for the disease on March 9, and has been undergoing treatment by at GNDH’s isolation ward.

Dr Sujata Sharma, principal, GMC Amritsar, said, “On Wednesday, we took fresh samples of the patient and he tested negative for coronavirus. We repeated the test on Thursday with fresh samples and the report was negative again, making him the first recovered patient in the state.”

“The team of expert doctors is keeping a close watch on him. He will soon be discharged from the hospital, but we will direct him to be quarantined at home for some days, as a precautionary measure”, said Dr Sharma, adding that his recovery has become a ray of hope for health authorities in Punjab.