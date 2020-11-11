e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / BJP instigating people to burst firecrackers, alleges Gopal Rai

BJP instigating people to burst firecrackers, alleges Gopal Rai

Addressing the media, Rai said, “We want to appeal to the opposition to support us in fighting pollution. I also want to appeal to the people to light lamps and not firecrackers.”

delhi Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai inspects water being sprayed on trees as a pollution control measure, near Raj Ghat Bus Depot, in New Delhi.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai inspects water being sprayed on trees as a pollution control measure, near Raj Ghat Bus Depot, in New Delhi.(Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
         

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday requested the opposition to join the government’s fight against pollution, saying unless the people of Delhi and political parties join hands, any action taken will not yield results.

Addressing the media, Rai said, “We want to appeal to the opposition to support us in fighting pollution. I also want to appeal to the people to light lamps and not firecrackers; this fight is nothing without the support of the people.”

“The two crore people of Delhi have to contribute and play their part to fight pollution. Our small contribution can create a big impact,” he said.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rai alleged while the government had implemented a ban on firecrackers till November 30, which was later upheld by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), BJP leaders have been making statements to instigate the people of Delhi.

“Instead of supporting the government on this step to prevent the rise in pollution ahead of Diwali, BJP leaders are instigating people, especially youngsters. The BJP or the Centre has done nothing to control pollution in Delhi. I request the BJP to at least not provoke people and negate the efforts being made by the Delhi government,” said Rai.

Reacting to the minister’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said their leaders have said nothing to encourage people to burn crackers. “The allegation that BJP leaders are encouraging people to violate the cracker ban is a blatant lie. All we have said is that because the Delhi government had issued licences for the sale of green crackers (less polluting), hundreds of traders had invested in these and a sudden ban would make them suffer heavy losses. So, the Delhi government should partially compensate them,” Kapoor said

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In