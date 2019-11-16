e-paper
Raigad factory blast: 2 succumb to injuries, 15 under observation

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:49 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Two of the 18 workers injured in the blast at a Raigad fire-suppression system testing facility, on Friday, were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, according to a doctor at National Burns Centre, Airoli.

The fire occurred around 4pm at Vile Bhagad in MIDC, at a testing centre of Cryptzo Engineering Private Limited, said the Mangaon police. All 18 workers were rushed to the National Burns Centre for treatment. One of the injured was discharged as he sustained minor burns.

Dr Sunil Keswani of the National Burns Centre, said, “Two patients died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. The other 15 patients are under observation.” The injured will continue to be under observation for three more days as they could go into shock during this period.

The victims were identified as Ashish Yerunkar and Rakesh Halde. The police have informed their families and sent the bodies to Vashi Hospital for an autopsy.

The Mangaon police have started an investigation into the fire. “Apart from the supervisor, no other senior from the company was present,” said Ramdas Ingawale, police inspector.

“The company was experimenting where they deliberately set a fire and tested their system to douse it using sensors. But the fire spread due to some anomaly,” said Ingawale.

