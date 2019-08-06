Rain relief for Delhi, temperature down by four degrees Celsius

cities

Aug 06, 2019

New Delhi

A spell of rain battered the national capital on Tuesday, pulling down the mercury by some notches and leaving a trail of waterlogged streets and slow-moving traffic in the city.

The rainfall that lasted for several hours in the morning brought relief from the heat by bringing the mercury down by four notches.

Safdarjung Observatory, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 22.2mm rainfall in the ‘moderate’ category between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Delhi Ridge received the highest rainfall at 32.8mm. Palam received 9.6mm, while Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded 24.3mm and 7.9mm of rain, respectively.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average while minimum settled at 26.7 degrees Celsus.

“The monsoon trough had reached close to Delhi after passing through southern parts of Punjab and Haryana. Also, there was a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, which triggered the rain in Delhi,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC).

Delhi is expected to get light showers on Wednesday as well, with moderate rain likely in isolated parts. The day temperature may rise slightly but is likely to remain below normal on Wednesday, said Srivastava.

According to officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has so far this season received 224.2mm of rainfall, which is lower than normal.

“Delhi is still facing a deficit of 112.8mm rainfall for the season. By now it should have received 337mm of rain. We are expecting more rainfall this month, which may be able to cover the deficit,” he said.

Overall in monsoon — between June 1 and September 30 — Delhi receives approximately 600mm of rainfall, which is categorised as normal.

