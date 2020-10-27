e-paper
Rajasthan: Days after man's charred body was found in deep freeze, family calls it accident

The family earlier accused the owners of setting the man on fire but now want to withdraw their complaint in the case

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:47 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Representational Image(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two days after a 23-year-old man’s charred body was found from a wine shop’s deep freeze at Kumpur in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday, his family has called the incident an accident after earlier blaming the shop owners for it. The family has said that no action be taken against the owners even as police said they will continue their probe in the case.

The man’s brother said they have found no role of the owners in the incident. “Hence, I request that no action be taken against the owners,” he said in an application, a copy of which HT has seen.

Police superintendent Ram Moorty Joshi said they have taken their application on record. “However, we will continue to probe in the matter on the basis of facts and evidence.”

According to the First Information Report the family has filed, Kamal Kishor, the 23-year-old, worked as a salesman at Rakesh Yadav and Subhash Chand’s shop. They claimed Kishor had not been paid for the last five months.

