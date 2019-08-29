Rampura chowk to have a traffic signal soon but wait for lights on highway to continue

gurugram

Thousands of commuters from developing sectors, who had demanding the installation of a traffic signal at Rampura Chowk, may soon get relief as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to install a signal and carry out other traffic improvements at the busy intersection. Residents will, however, still have to wait for lights to be installed on the national highway stretch between Kherki Daula and Manesar as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said this work would be carried out as part of a larger contract to complete pending work on the entire Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Rampura Chowk, which is part of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, has become extremely busy after thousands of residents shifted to developing sectors 81 to 95 beyond Kherki Daula.

JS Sindhu, engineer (traffic), GMDA, said there was a demand from residents of the area that a traffic signal be installed at the Chowk to ease traffic movement. “Traffic police assessed the demanded and recommended the signal be installed. We have already awarded the contract and the traffic lights should be installed in the next 15 to 20 days,” he said. The crossing will also see the service road being expanded, footpath fixed and proper markings made to improve safety.

While residents of the area were happy with the development, they want the NHAI to expedite the installation of lights on the highway stretch between Kherki Daula and Manesar. “A large number of people living in new sectors work in Manesar and use this road, which devoid of any facilities. It is full of potholes and there is no light in the night making it difficult to commute,” Dheeraj Singh, a resident of Sector 80, said.

Residents also said that though the Delhi-Jaipur highway project commenced in 2009, even 10 years later, there is no lighting on important stretches. “As per the concession agreement, around 60% of the toll fees goes to NHAI. In that case, what is the problem in completing pending work on its own,” said a resident who did not wish to be identified.

MK Jain, chief general manager, NHAI, Jaipur, when asked about the delay in installation of lights, said that they have issued termination notice to the concessionaire for not doing the required work. “Presently, work on repairing the highway is being carried out at a cost of ₹60 crore and that includes Kherki Daula-Manesar stretch. Installing lights is on our priority list, but this work will be part of a large contract to complete the pending work of the entire highway. We are working on it,” said Jain.

