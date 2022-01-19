15 pressure cooker bombs recovered in J’khand forest

Security forces Wednesday recovered 15 pressure cooker bombs allegedly planted by outlawed CPI (Maoists) from Karemango Pahar area in Saraikela-Kharsawan district, police said.

“Based on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the district police and members of 57 CRPF battalion conducted a search operation in the area and found 15 pressure cooker bombs planted on a forested track around 1.5 km west of Karemango Pahar area,” said an official.

Police said all bombs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the location itself.

On January 5 this year, two policemen guarding a former BJP legislator were killed by Maoists and another injured in neighbouring West Singhbhum district. The former legislator, though, escaped.