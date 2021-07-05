Activists, leaders in J’khand condole Swamy’s death

Condolences poured in for Father Stan Swamy from activists and political leaders in Jharkhand, where he had been working and living for years before his arrest in October last year.

“We have been companions since 1993. For past four years, we were living under the same roof at Bagaicha. It’s a very sad day. I know he was a very strong man from within and would have lived for another 15 years had he not been arrested in this manipulated case by the NIA,” PM Tony, a close friend and colleague of tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, told HT on Monday.

The 84-year-old Swamy, a Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, died in a Mumbai hospital where he was shifted from jail in May. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case from Ranchi in an early morning raid at Bagaicha on October 9 last year.

He was accused of being a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and of being involved in a conspiracy to instigate caste violence in the Bhima Koregaon village near Pune in 2018.

Bagaicha, a centre established by Swamy on the outskirts of Jharkhand capital Ranchi, had been his residence as well ever since it started functioning in 2006, people close to the activist said. PM Tony, a rights activist himself, had been living with Swamy at Bagaicha for the past four years.

Though he was born in Tamil Nadu, Swamy has been working for the tribal rights in Jharkhand for the past several decades, his colleagues said.

“His idea of life was so inspirational. He has worked tirelessly for tribals and youths in Jharkhand for past several decades. I have come across very few people like him. His passing away is a huge loss for the people of Jharkhand in general and the civil society,” said Siraj Dutta, a rights activist associated with Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM) who was working in close association with Swamy for past 7-8 years.

Recalling some of Swamy’s work, Siraj said he brought changes in life of tribals in several ways. “Bagaicha set up by Swamy transformed into an institution of research for the causes of tribals and youth. His study work on undertrials in jails of Jharkhand was one of the major highlights,” Siraj said.

Paying tribute, the JJM described Stan as a crusader of people’s rights who for decades remained a voice of the oppressed in Jharkhand.

“He played a leading role in the formation and the functioning of the Mahasabha. His principles have been a source of inspiration for us and will continue to remain so. Stan lives on in our struggles and memories. His death is the result of murder by the state. We hold the NIA and the central government wholly responsible and strongly condemn their role in Stan’s death, which once again exposes the Fascist face of the BJP government at the centre,” the JJM said in a statement.

Reacting to Swamy’s demise, noted economist Jean Dreze, who also has worked in close association with the former, said it was a sad day for all his friends and a tragedy for the country. “Stan was a wonderful human being and an exemplary citizen. His death is the culmination of a series of acts of abominable cruelty,” he said.

Political leaders also paid tribute to the activist. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been vocal in his support for the activist, said the Centre was answerable for his death. “Shocked to learn about the demise of Father Stan Swamy. He dedicated his life working for tribal rights. I had strongly opposed his arrest & incarceration. The Union Govt should be answerable for absolute apathy & non provision of timely medical services, leading to his death,” Soren said in a tweet.