BJP backs J’khand students’ stir, seeks CBI probe into recruitment exams
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended its moral support to the ongoing peaceful protests by students in Jharkhand, demanding an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into all state recruitment exams conducted over the last seven years
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended its moral support to the ongoing peaceful protests by students in Jharkhand, demanding an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into all state recruitment exams conducted over the last seven years.
The decision was finalised during the monthly meeting of BJP state office-bearers and front wing presidents, held at Ramgarh on Sunday. The high-level meeting was presided over by BJP state president Aditya Sahu, alongside LoP Babulal Marandi and organisation general secretary Karmveer Singh.
“The state government is perpetrating injustice and atrocities against the youth. Students have been protesting peacefully and in a dignified manner for the past 22 days. Their sole demand is a CBI inquiry into all recruitment examinations conducted over the last seven years. However, the government is not paying serious attention to this matter. The students have now decided to intensify their agitation. The BJP extends its moral support to all peaceful protests by the students. The government should immediately recommend a CBI probe into all recruitment exams,” Sahu said
Sahu said rampant irregularities plagued the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams for seven years. He alleged the government was actively engaged in selling jobs meant for deserving candidates.
Highlighting the plight of the youth, Sahu said students had been protesting peacefully in the harsh rainy season for 22 days with minimal resources. He warned that the agitation was no longer localised but had garnered national attention, pointing out that NDA MPs recently marched in Delhi to amplify the students’ grievances. Sahu also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Opposition’s double standards on student welfare stood fully exposed.
The BJP state leadership reiterated that while the party firmly supported the students’ democratic right to protest, the state government must act swiftly to restore academic integrity by recommending a CBI inquiry.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More