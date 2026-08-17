BJP backs J’khand students’ stir, seeks CBI probe into recruitment exams

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended its moral support to the ongoing peaceful protests by students in Jharkhand, demanding an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into all state recruitment exams conducted over the last seven years.

The decision was finalised during the monthly meeting of BJP state office-bearers and front wing presidents, held at Ramgarh on Sunday. The high-level meeting was presided over by BJP state president Aditya Sahu, alongside LoP Babulal Marandi and organisation general secretary Karmveer Singh.

“The state government is perpetrating injustice and atrocities against the youth. Students have been protesting peacefully and in a dignified manner for the past 22 days. Their sole demand is a CBI inquiry into all recruitment examinations conducted over the last seven years. However, the government is not paying serious attention to this matter. The students have now decided to intensify their agitation. The BJP extends its moral support to all peaceful protests by the students. The government should immediately recommend a CBI probe into all recruitment exams,” Sahu said

Sahu said rampant irregularities plagued the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams for seven years. He alleged the government was actively engaged in selling jobs meant for deserving candidates.