Panchang Today, September 11, 2026: Krishna Amavasya under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra, auspicous and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 11, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For September 11, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shukravar favors a calm, reflective approach to closure, tidying loose ends and setting gentler priorities. The day brings warmth to expression, but also calls for separating sentiment from what needs to be completed.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:04 am
|Sunset
|6:31 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:44 am to 12:17 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar usually supports civility, comfort, aesthetics and balanced dealings, but today it meets Krishna Amavasya, which is more inward-looking and better suited to completion than expansion. This combination can favour drawing a line under pending matters, simplifying routines and reducing clutter in both schedule and thought. Purva Phalguni adds a sociable, expressive note, so the day need not feel severe; it can support tact, presentation and graceful communication.
At the same time, Amavasya asks for restraint, making it wiser to avoid excess, overpromising or acting only for appearance. The Moon’s movement from Leo toward Virgo, in traditional reading, suggests a shift from personal emphasis to practical sorting. Early impulses may centre on pride, visibility or creative preference, while later thinking may turn to details, corrections and usefulness. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat the day as one for finishing, reviewing and quietly resetting priorities, while keeping speech pleasant and decisions grounded. Siddha Yog is present, but because it overlaps with Aadal Yog, the indications are mixed rather than straightforwardly favorable.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a better day for wrapping up, checking and refining than for launching a major new line of work. Use the Shukravar tone for diplomacy, client handling, design choices and conversations that need courtesy. Krishna Amavasya supports closure, so complete expense notes, clear backlogs, answer delayed messages and decide what should be dropped.
Purva Phalguni can help with presentation and persuasion, but it may also tempt people to lean too much on charm or preference. Keep facts close at hand. As the Moon’s emphasis turns more practical, attention to detail becomes especially useful. Important decisions may benefit from a second reading, a cleaner brief and realistic timelines rather than a dramatic push.
Relationships and communication
Those who follow Panchang timings may find that this day favors honest but gentle communication. Shukravar and Purva Phalguni together can support warmth, affection and a more polished way of expressing difficult points. Even so, Krishna Amavasya is traditionally quieter in tone, so it is better to listen fully before reacting or reviving an old grievance.
If a relationship matter has been left hanging, today can suit a respectful closing conversation or a practical reset of expectations. In family settings, small courtesies may matter more than grand statements. In friendships or partnerships, avoid reading silence too harshly. A little privacy, rest and emotional space can help discussions remain balanced and useful.
Reflection and spiritual routine
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Krishna Amavasya is often treated as a suitable time for inward review, especially around what has run its course. This does not require elaborate observance. A short period of quiet planning, journaling or sitting without distraction may be enough to notice what is draining attention and what still deserves care.
Shukravar adds a softer tone, so reflection need not be harsh or self-critical. Purva Phalguni can remind readers to include questions of joy, taste and healthy pleasure alongside duty. As the day progresses, the movement toward Virgo may help turn feeling into a workable list. Those who follow Panchang guidance may do well to ask: What should be completed, what should be simplified and what can wait until the mind is steadier?
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 11, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Amavasya until 8:56 am; then Shukla Pratipada
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Purva Phalguni until 1:15 pm; then Uttara Phalguni
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Sadhya until 5:01 pm; then Shubha
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Naga until 8:56 am; then Kimstughna until 8:17 pm; then Bava until 7:46 am, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Leo until 7:07 pm; then Virgo
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:31 am
|5:17 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:54 am
|6:04 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:52 am
|12:42 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|5:49 am, Saturday
|7:24 am, Saturday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:22 pm
|3:11 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:31 pm
|6:54 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:31 pm
|7:40 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:54 pm
|12:40 am, Saturday
|Siddha Yog
|8:57 am
|6:04 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am
A useful window for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, as well as calmly reviewing the day ahead.
Siddha Yog: 8:57 am to 6:04 am, Saturday
Siddha Yog is traditionally associated with supportive conditions for capable and well-prepared work. However, as it coincides with Aadal Yog, the indications are mixed. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore use this period for well-considered tasks while exercising extra caution around high-stakes beginnings.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:52 am to 12:42 pm
A supportive period for a focused meeting, a decisive reply or a practical step that has already been properly prepared.
Overall, the emphasis remains on clarity, moderation and completion-oriented action rather than trying to do everything at once.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:44 am
|12:17 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:37 am
|9:10 am
|Yamaganda
|3:24 pm
|4:57 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:33 am
|9:23 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:42 pm
|1:32 pm
|Varjyam
|8:22 pm
|9:53 pm
|Aadal Yog
|1:17 pm
|6:04 am, Saturday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 12:17 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to schedule a fresh start, important signing or first approach during this period. Routine responsibilities and lower-risk tasks can continue as usual.
Aadal Yog: Until 6:04 am, Saturday
Aadal Yog should also be noted through the later part of the day and night. Since it operates alongside Siddha Yog, the traditional indications are mixed. There may be support for competent, well-prepared action, but it is still better to avoid impulsive commitments, prestige-driven moves or poorly checked decisions.
Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda, Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam
These periods are traditionally better suited to routine work, revisions, travel buffers and quiet administration rather than major new beginnings.
The aim of these caution periods is not fear, but better timing and a little more patience when the consequences of a decision may be larger.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:04 am
|Sunset
|6:31 pm
|Moonrise
|No moonrise during this Panchang day
|Moonset
|6:33 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|11:02 am to 12:35 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:44 am to 12:17 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:44 am to 12:16 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:40 am to 12:12 pm
|Chennai
|10:33 am to 12:05 pm
|Ahmedabad
|11:03 am to 12:36 pm
|Pune
|10:58 am to 12:30 pm
|Kolkata
|10:00 am to 11:33 am
|Jaipur
|10:50 am to 12:23 pm
|Kochi
|10:50 am to 12:21 pm
|Lucknow
|10:29 am to 12:02 pm
|Indore
|10:50 am to 12:23 pm
|Guwahati
|9:46 am to 11:19 am
|Chandigarh
|10:45 am to 12:18 pm
|Surat
|11:02 am to 12:35 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:21 am to 11:53 am
|Nagpur
|10:37 am to 12:10 pm
|Coimbatore
|10:47 am to 12:18 pm
|Varanasi
|10:21 am to 11:54 am
|Bhubaneswar
|10:10 am to 11:43 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shukravar is better suited to closure than expansion. Keep the day neat, courteous and realistic. Finish what can be completed, speak kindly but clearly, and use quieter windows to reset plans so the next cycle can begin with less clutter and more intention.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More