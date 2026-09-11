Why are protesters disrupting Trump's RNC convention in Dallas? Videos show heavy police presence amid clashes

Thousands of people have come to oppose President Donald Trump and Republican officials as Day 2 of the RNC midterm conventions proceeds. Videos of protestors confronting police in riot gear outside the Republican National Committee's midterm gathering in Dallas went viral on social media on Thursday. Dallas Police's Mounted Unit block protestors at the Dallas March on the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gabriela Passos) (AP Photo/Gabriela Passos) The demonstrations unfolded near the American Airlines Center, where Trump, Vice President JD Vance and senior Republican officials were scheduled to headline the convention's closing night. Footage shared online showed mounted police and officers in riot gear standing behind barricades as demonstrators carrying signs, beating drums and chanting anti-Trump slogans marched through nearby streets.

Deep Dive What are the main reasons behind the protests at the RNC convention in Dallas? How did law enforcement prepare for the protests during the RNC convention? Why is JD Vance considered a potential successor to Trump for the 2028 presidential election?

Authorities blocked protesters from approaching the convention venue, which was surrounded by high-security fencing and hundreds of law enforcement personnel. Also read: What time will Trump and JD Vance speak again at Dallas GOP convention? Karoline Leavitt to Ted Cruz- check Day 2 lineup What are the protests about? The largest march near the convention was organised by the Dallas Against the Trump Agenda Coalition, which called on supporters to “Confront the Trump Agenda,” the New York Times reported. The organizers criticized the Trump administration's positions on immigration and civil rights. They argued that the administration's policies harmed vulnerable communities. According to the coalition, protesters gathered at Pike Park before marching toward the convention site. Organisers estimated that roughly 1,000 people would participate in the demonstration. However, police restricted how close marchers could get to the American Airlines Center because of the convention's security perimeter.

According to the New York Times, another large demonstration, called the "We The People Rally," was scheduled near Dallas City Hall. Organisers expected between 5,000 and 10,000 participants, including Democratic elected officials, labour leaders and civil rights groups. The event was organised by the Next Generation Action Network. They said the rally aimed to defend democracy and communities affected by the administration's policies. Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kardal Coleman urged demonstrators to reject political violence while calling for peaceful protests. "We reject hate, we reject division," Coleman said during a news conference before the convention. Also read: Can JD Vance succeed Trump in 2028? ‘48' chants ahead of RNC Convention speech gets the ball rolling Heavy security around the convention as protestors arrested On Thursday, two demonstrators near the RNC midterm meeting in Dallas were taken into custody. NBC News reported that one protestor was charged with assaulting a counter-protester, and the other was charged with blocking a road, according to police. The police have confirmed that the incidents happened three blocks away from the event, close to McKinnon and Payne streets. Dallas officials coordinated security with federal agencies ahead of the convention, anticipating large demonstrations during both days of the event. City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said public safety planning would cost approximately $1.8 million. “Our goal is not to interfere with lawful expression,” Tolbert said before the convention. “Our goal is to provide an environment where people can exercise their rights safely while protecting the rights and safety of everyone else.” Videos show troops of Dallas Riot Police marching on the streets near and around the convention area.