Why are protesters disrupting Trump's RNC convention in Dallas? Videos show heavy police presence amid clashes
Protesters opposing President Donald Trump took to the streets outside the American Airlines Center as the GOP's midterm convention entered its final day.
Thousands of people have come to oppose President Donald Trump and Republican officials as Day 2 of the RNC midterm conventions proceeds. Videos of protestors confronting police in riot gear outside the Republican National Committee's midterm gathering in Dallas went viral on social media on Thursday.
The demonstrations unfolded near the American Airlines Center, where Trump, Vice President JD Vance and senior Republican officials were scheduled to headline the convention's closing night.
Footage shared online showed mounted police and officers in riot gear standing behind barricades as demonstrators carrying signs, beating drums and chanting anti-Trump slogans marched through nearby streets.
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Authorities blocked protesters from approaching the convention venue, which was surrounded by high-security fencing and hundreds of law enforcement personnel.
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What are the protests about?
The largest march near the convention was organised by the Dallas Against the Trump Agenda Coalition, which called on supporters to “Confront the Trump Agenda,” the New York Times reported.
The organizers criticized the Trump administration's positions on immigration and civil rights. They argued that the administration's policies harmed vulnerable communities.
According to the coalition, protesters gathered at Pike Park before marching toward the convention site. Organisers estimated that roughly 1,000 people would participate in the demonstration. However, police restricted how close marchers could get to the American Airlines Center because of the convention's security perimeter.
According to the New York Times, another large demonstration, called the "We The People Rally," was scheduled near Dallas City Hall. Organisers expected between 5,000 and 10,000 participants, including Democratic elected officials, labour leaders and civil rights groups.
The event was organised by the Next Generation Action Network. They said the rally aimed to defend democracy and communities affected by the administration's policies.
Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kardal Coleman urged demonstrators to reject political violence while calling for peaceful protests. "We reject hate, we reject division," Coleman said during a news conference before the convention.
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Heavy security around the convention as protestors arrested
On Thursday, two demonstrators near the RNC midterm meeting in Dallas were taken into custody.
NBC News reported that one protestor was charged with assaulting a counter-protester, and the other was charged with blocking a road, according to police. The police have confirmed that the incidents happened three blocks away from the event, close to McKinnon and Payne streets.
Dallas officials coordinated security with federal agencies ahead of the convention, anticipating large demonstrations during both days of the event. City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said public safety planning would cost approximately $1.8 million.
“Our goal is not to interfere with lawful expression,” Tolbert said before the convention. “Our goal is to provide an environment where people can exercise their rights safely while protecting the rights and safety of everyone else.”
Videos show troops of Dallas Riot Police marching on the streets near and around the convention area.
Inside the arena, Republicans continued focusing on the 2026 midterm elections. Thursday's programme includes speeches from House Speaker Mike Johnson, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump Jr., Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Vice President JD Vance and President Trump, who is scheduled to deliver the convention's closing address.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More