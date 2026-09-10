Donald Trump RNC convention speech length: How long did POTUS talk ahead of midterms? Critics say ‘slurring heavily’

President Donald Trump spoke for about two hours at the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas, ahead of the midterm elections. His speech included potshots at political opponents including former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before leaving the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas. (REUTERS)

In the same speech, Trump touted the progress the USA had made under his presidency and even promised to give $5000 dividend if Republicans won both House and Senate in the midterms slated to be held on November 3.

How long did Donald Trump speak? POTUS speech length Trump spoke for over 90 minutes at the RNC convention. CNN's Alejandra Jaramillo reported that President Donald Trump's speech was about 107 minutes.

Trump is known for long speeches, and in 2024 his acceptance for the presidential nomination ran for 92 minutes. When he had won the nomination in 2016, Trump spoke for about 74 minutes.

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The president is known for lengthy speeches and his longest has been at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2019, where he spoke for about 122 minutes. In the 2026 State of the Union address, Trump spoke for about 108 minutes and in 2025, during the joint address to Congress, Trump spoke for 99 minutes approximately.

Trump criticized amid long speech at RNC meet Several critics slammed Trump amid the long speech, while supporters took shots at detractors.

“As President Trump passes the 90 minute mark of his speech and insists nobody has left the arena, it’s clear that lots of folks have left the arena,” Garrett Haake, chief White House correspondent for NBC News shared, along with a video.