Donald Trump RNC convention speech length: How long did POTUS talk ahead of midterms? Critics say ‘slurring heavily’
President Donald Trump spoke for about two hours at the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas, ahead of the midterm elections.
President Donald Trump spoke for about two hours at the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas, ahead of the midterm elections. His speech included potshots at political opponents including former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.
In the same speech, Trump touted the progress the USA had made under his presidency and even promised to give $5000 dividend if Republicans won both House and Senate in the midterms slated to be held on November 3.
How long did Donald Trump speak? POTUS speech length
Trump spoke for over 90 minutes at the RNC convention. CNN's Alejandra Jaramillo reported that President Donald Trump's speech was about 107 minutes.
Trump is known for long speeches, and in 2024 his acceptance for the presidential nomination ran for 92 minutes. When he had won the nomination in 2016, Trump spoke for about 74 minutes.
Also Read | Donald Trump's RNC convention speech 10 key takeaways: From ‘zero’ border crossings to renaming Hormuz Strait
The president is known for lengthy speeches and his longest has been at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2019, where he spoke for about 122 minutes. In the 2026 State of the Union address, Trump spoke for about 108 minutes and in 2025, during the joint address to Congress, Trump spoke for 99 minutes approximately.
Trump criticized amid long speech at RNC meet
Several critics slammed Trump amid the long speech, while supporters took shots at detractors.
“As President Trump passes the 90 minute mark of his speech and insists nobody has left the arena, it’s clear that lots of folks have left the arena,” Garrett Haake, chief White House correspondent for NBC News shared, along with a video.
Journalist Aaron Rupar added “Trump is having trouble reading and slurring heavily as he approaches 2 hours of speaking.” Another page noted "Trump just rambled for 2 hours at his failing "Trump-a-Palooza" convention, where he: Called Ken Paxton ugly, Begged people not to go to the bathroom so there weren't as many empty seats in the audience, Mused about renaming New Mexico to New America, Bribed Americans to vote for Republicans in the midterms, Lied to Americans about the White House ballroom not using taxpayer money, Mused about renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean after America."
Meanwhile, some supporters slammed detractors with one claiming "CNN cuts away from Trump's Midterm Convention Speech at 9:24 PM Eastern, only carrying the speech for a little over 10 minutes.”
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More