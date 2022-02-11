BJP urges Jharkhand Governor to sack CM Soren for graft

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand, led by former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das, met Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday and demanded the dismissal of chief minister Hemant Soren and a criminal case against him for corruption.

On Thursday, Das had accused Soren of misusing his office to get in-principle approval for stone quarrying lease in his name on government land on the outskirts of the state capital, which was cleared by the mines department headed by himself.

“He has misused his office by getting stone mining lease for five years on a government land in his name. Being the serving CM and also minister for the mines department, he has committed a criminal offence being a public servant. We urged the Governor to use his discretionary powers and dismiss him from office and also file a criminal case for corruption,” BJP legislature party leader and former CM Babulal Marandi told reporters outside Raj Bhawan after meeting Bais.

While the Governor office shared picture of the BJP delegation meeting the former, Marandi said Bais assured the delegation of taking legal opinion over the development and take further action accordingly.

Soren’s party, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), tried to sidestep the allegations.

On Thursday, while coming out of the cabinet meeting, Soren shot down a reporter’s question on the issue, saying the former CM (Das) was jobless and had nothing else to do.

Senior party leader Supriyo Bhattacharya said on Friday that legal opinion was being sought over the issue.