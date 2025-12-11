CMPDIL uses drone for gas emission survey in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih

A specialised team from the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), Ranchi, on Thursday conducted a drone-based survey in the gas emission zone of Kenduadih, where underground leakage has continued for the ninth consecutive day, officials said. The drone survey forms an important part of the multi-agency monitoring effort underway since the gas issue surfaced nine days ago. (ANI)

The CMPDIL team, led by Bhuvnesh Gupta, deputy manager (geomatics), carried out thermal imaging and spatial mapping using high-resolution drones.

Gupta said that during winter, the normal surface temperature in the locality is around 22–23°C, which provides a baseline for comparison.

“The scientific assessment aims to map the spread, temperature variation, and potential causes of the persistent gas release. If any area shows a temperature significantly higher than the normal winter range, it can indicate possible gas activity beneath the surface. The drone is also collecting data on settlement patterns, house clusters, and population distribution to support accurate risk analysis,” Gupta said.

He added that the measurements will be repeated at intervals to ensure precision in interpreting the underground conditions. The final technical report is expected within 15 to 20 days.

The drone survey forms an important part of the multi-agency monitoring effort underway since the gas issue surfaced nine days ago. Despite continuous evaluation by expert groups, the gas concentration in parts of Kenduadih remained well above the normal threshold on Thursday, prompting concern among authorities and residents.

Officials said that all advanced scientific methods are being employed to determine the source of the emission and to guide mitigation measures.