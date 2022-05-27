CM Soren questions ED’s‘silence’ on its raids in Jharkhand
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of “official briefings” by the Enforcement Directorate on its ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a personal visit to Chaibasa on Thursday evening, the chief minister said he was closely watching what was the task assigned to the agency and what they are actually doing.
“Why are they not sharing with you (press) what they have actually achieved during the raids (in past few weeks). Have they said anything clearly and put them in public domain. As far as my information goes, they have not issued even a single statement on this,” Soren said.
The series of ED raids in connection with alleged embezzlement of ₹18.06 crore of MNREGA funds started on May 6, when the federal agency searched multiple locations in four states, including official residence of Jharkhand’s mines & industry secretary Pooja Singhal. She was arrested later on May 11, and suspended the next day.
On May 7, Singhal’s chartered accountant Suman Kumar was arrested after recovery of ₹17.49 crore from his residence. Several raids have been conducted in the state since the arrest of the duo, besides several officers, especially of the mines department, headed by the chief minister, being summoned for questioning at ED’s zonal office in Ranchi.
The agency has, however, not issued any statement in the past three weeks, including those on recoveries.
Meanwhile, ED has filed affidavit and submitted a report in a sealed cover before the Jharkhand High Court, which is hearing PILs related to MNREGA scam and those seeking CBI probe against chief minister Hemant Soren.
When contacted for reaction over the CM’s charge, Subodh Kumar, deputy director, ED (Ranchi), said, “Things related to investigation is not revealed till charge-sheet is filed.”
The state’s main opposition party, the BJP, meanwhile, hit out at the chief minister for “politicising” an ongoing investigation against corruption.
“The ED is investigating a corruption case. They are summoning officials. Why is the CM getting disturbed? Does he know something more? Moreover, even the state government has several investigating agencies. And I am sure the CM must be aware that they don’t reveal findings unless investigation is complete. That is a common practice,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.
-
Bank heist in Araria near SP’s residence
Armed robbers looted ₹37 lakh and gold worth ₹15 lakh from a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Bihar's Araria district on Friday, police said. Police said the crime was committed in just 10 to 12 minutes. Before fleeing, they took the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed in the bank.
-
Police seek warrant to arrest tainted MU VC, calls get louder for his ouster
Bihar Police's Special Vigilance Unit on Friday moved a special court in Patna seeking a non-bailable warrant against the Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad, who has been on medical leave ever since the investigating agency carried out raids at Prasad's' office and Gorakhpur residence in November last year and recovered huge cash, including foreign currency.
-
Ex-MLA Ramashish Rai appointed U.P. RLD president
Ramashish Rai has been appointed the president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Rashtriya Lok Dal more than two months after party chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolved all the frontal organisations following declaration of the UP assembly election results. Rai will replace Masood Ahamad, who had left the RLD in a huff leveling serious charges against Jayant Chaudhary and his leadership.
-
‘Hooch’ death toll in Bihar shoots up to 24
The death toll in the latest suspected hooch tragedy in “dry” Bihar has shot up to 24 after five more people, undergoing treatment in Gaya, died on Thursday, according to locals and family members of the dead. The latest victims were identified as Nanhak Chaudhary of Chaudhary Bigaha, Ashok Paswan of Khiriyawan, Rambhaju Rikiyasan of Noniadih and Sanju Ram of Gunjar Bigaha in Aurangabad and Kailash Yadav of Pathara in Gaya.
-
Woman, 10-yr-old twins killed in Khanna road mishap
A woman and 30's 10-year-old twins, Navpreet Kaur were killed while her husband and mother-in-law were left battling for their lives after a container-mounted truck overturned on their car after hitting an SUV on the busy national highway in Khanna near Ludhiana on Friday. The victims have been identified as Navpreet Kaur, 30, her daughter Seerat Kaur and son Simrat Singh. The family belongs to Nasrali village in Khanna.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics