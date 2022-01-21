Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Covid-19: Jharkhand slashes RT-PCR, rapid antigen test rates. Check new prices
ranchi news

Covid-19: Jharkhand slashes RT-PCR, rapid antigen test rates. Check new prices

An RT-PCR test in Jharkhand will now cost 300 instead of 400, the new order said.
A health worker takes a person’s swab sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 testing at an UPHC in Wazirabad, in Gurugram. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
A health worker takes a person’s swab sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 testing at an UPHC in Wazirabad, in Gurugram. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 06:31 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

In an attempt to increase Covid testing, Jharkhand government on Friday reduced the rates for RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 by 100 with immediate effect. According to the official order, RT-PCR test in the state will now cost 300 instead of 400.

Meanwhile, a rapid antigen test can be done at 50, the order said.

Additional chief secretary of the state's health department Arun Kumar Singh said the decision was taken following a reduction in prices of testing materials.

Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225, according to the latest health bulletin data.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of single-day infections at 809, while the fatalities included five from Jamshedpur and two from Ranchi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid test
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out