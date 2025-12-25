Dhanbad to get 417 hi-tech surveillance cameras soon

The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) is set to upgrade city surveillance with the installation of 417 hi-tech cameras at ₹96 crore, aimed at strengthening security and improving real-time monitoring, people aware of the development said on Thursday. The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) is set to upgrade city surveillance with the installation of 417 hi-tech cameras. (HT File/Representative use)

“The installation work is already underway and is being executed by the DMC following a request from the district police. The advanced surveillance cameras are being installed at strategic locations, key intersections, commercial areas, and sensitive points across the city to ensure wider coverage and effective monitoring. Once operational, the system will be connected to a central control room to assist police in crime prevention, traffic regulation, and faster response during emergencies,” an official familiar with the case said.

Supervising the installation work at several locations, Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar said, “The installation of cameras is being carried out at strategic locations to improve the security scenario.”