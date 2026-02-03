Irfan Ansari to donate ₹2L to Uttarakhand’s Deepak

Hailing Deepak Kumar from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand for reportedly standing up to an unruly mob to protect a Muslim senior citizen, Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday announced to give ₹2 lakh from his salary to him as a token of appreciation. Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari (HT FILE)

In a statement issued by the minister’s office, Ansari said at a time when continuous attempts were being made to spread the poison of hatred in the country, Deepak had set an example of humanity, brotherhood, and love that had forced the whole of India to think.

“I have said this before—our fight is not against any Indian. Our fight is against that British mindset that ruthlessly crushed, killed, and enslaved our ancestors. Deepak has revived the true meaning of freedom and the spirit of that struggle today,” said Ansari.

Announcing that he will give ₹2,00,000 from his four months’ salary to Deepak, the minister said, “The amount may be small, but it is a salute to Deepak’s courage and will strengthen his morale. This is a clear message that the soul of India is not hatred, but love.”

Referring to the incident, Ansari said when some members of the Bajrang Dal attacked a poor cloth vendor, Deepak stepped forward and saved the life of the elderly Muslim man.

At that time, Deepak fearlessly declared that his name was Mohammed Deepak Mohammed. He single-handedly chased away those spreading hatred.

“This is not an ordinary incident, but a deep and historic line of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (composite culture), which will continue to inspire future generations,” he said.

Ansari further said Deepak would soon be invited to Jharkhand and honoured by him personally.