Jamshedpur, In the first such effort for conservation of wild elephants in Jharkhand, the state government will organise a 16-km half-marathon on Sunday in the foothills of Dalma in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, an official said. Jharkhand govt to hold half marathon for conservation of wild elephants

Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary stands out not only for its scenic beauty but also its critical status as a migration corridor and habitat for elephants.

Divisional Forest Officer of Jamshedpur, Saba Alam Ansari, who also looks after the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, told PTI that till Saturday, nearly 3,200 participants have registered for the half-marathon.

The 'Run for Gajraj' will be held at Saherbera in Chandil sub-division under the "Project Elephant".

"The event is meant to create awareness for the protection and conservation of wild animals. The prize money for both men's and women's groups will see the first position holder receiving cash of ₹31,000. The second and third position holders will receive ₹21,000 and ₹11,000, respectively. The fourth and fifth position holders will each receive ₹5,000," the DFO said.

All safety and security arrangements have been made for the half-marathon which will be held in the foothills of Dalma, but not inside the sanctuary.

"The event is being conducted as part of the Wildlife Week 2025 in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary. It is also aimed at promoting eco-tourism, local tourism, and encouraging fitness and healthy living among citizens," Ansari said.

The DFO said that after a long gap, five elephants have returned to Dalma.

“In the last census conducted by the forest department earlier this year, there were 80 elephants in the Dalma Sanctuary. While only five elephants remain at Dalma at the moment, a sizable number are currently stationed at Chakulia in Ghatsila subdivision and at Chandil in the adjoining Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Elephants are migratory by nature and migrate to different places for food,” he said.

Spread over 193 sq km, Dalma's forests are known for elephants, leopards, deer, birds, and unique plant life.

