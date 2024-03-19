Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Jama MLA Sita Soren resigns

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)’s Jama legislator Sita Soren resigned from the party and her post on Tuesday. The letter was addressed to the party’s supremo and her father-in-law, Shibu Soren. (Sita Soren | Official X account)

Sita is the elder daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren and held the party’s central general secretary post.

She tendered her resignation to her father-in-law and Rajya Sabha member, Shibu Soren and cited her neglect in the party.

“I Sita Soren, Central General Secretary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and active member and current MLA, am presenting my resignation before you with a very sad heart. Since the demise of my late husband, Durga Soren, who was a leading warrior of the Jharkhand movement and a great revolutionary, I and my family have been victims of continuous neglect. The party and family members have isolated us. It has been extremely painful for me. I had hoped that the situation would improve with time, but unfortunately it did not happen”, the letter read.

“Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which my late husband made a great party by dint of his strength, sacrifice, dedication and leadership ability, is no more today. I feel deeply saddened to see that the party has now gone into the hands of those people whose vision and objectives do not match our values and ideals,” Sita’s resignation letter in Hindi read.

Sita, in her resignation letter, also mentioned she was left with no option other than to resign.

“Despite the tireless efforts of Shri Shibu Soren (Guruji Baba), who worked hard to keep all of us together, unfortunately his efforts also failed. I have recently come to know that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against me and my family. I am extremely sad. I have firmly decided that I have to leave Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and this family. Therefore, I am resigning from my primary membership. I request you to accept my resignation. I will always be grateful to you and the party. My best wishes will always be with you,” she said in her resignation letter.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya confirmed the development.

“Yes, she has resigned,” he said.

Sita could not be contacted for her comment on the matter.