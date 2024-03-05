Lokpal directs CBI to probe corruption case involving JMM president Shibu Soren

The Lokpal has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to start a probe into a corruption involving Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren as soon as possible and to complete the preliminary investigation within six months. JMM president Shibu Soren. (File)

The Lokpal’s order came on Monday in a petition filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey in 2020. Dubey through his complaint had accused Soren, also the father of incarcerated former chief minister Hemant Soren, of amassing disproportionate assets.

The Lokpal has also Instructed CBI to submit a copy of the investigation report to it.

“The agency is directed to carry out the investigation as expeditiously as possible and complete the investigation within a period of six months from the date of this order. In this connection, attention is also drawn to Section 20(6) of the Act according to which a copy of the Investigation Report is to be submitted to the Lokpal,” the Lokpal said.

“The CBI is at liberty to take necessary action at their level in respect of the findings emerging during their Preliminary Inquiry. The Lokpal of India is apprised of the progress of the investigation by way of sending monthly reports. The first such report is due on or before 30th April, 2024,” said the operative part of the order.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya and general secretary Vinod Pandey could not be available for their comment on the matter despite repeated calls. The party’s Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji said, “The matter is yet to be discussed at the party level. Only after the discussion will I be able to give any comment on the matter.”