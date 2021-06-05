Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports 478 new Covid-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand now has 6,832 active Covid-19 cases, while 328,542 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 1,170 in the last 24 hours.(Bloomberg)
Jharkhand now has 6,832 active Covid-19 cases, while 328,542 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 1,170 in the last 24 hours.(Bloomberg)
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports 478 new Covid-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

East Singbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 102, followed by Dhanbad (43) and Simdega (42).
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 06:53 PM IST

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,40,408 on Saturday as 478 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,034, a health bulletin said.

East Singbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 102, followed by Dhanbad (43) and Simdega (42).

Ranchi and East Singbhum districts registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at three each.

Jharkhand now has 6,832 active Covid-19 cases, while 3,28,542 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 1,170 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 96.51 per cent, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand covid-19 coronavirus + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.