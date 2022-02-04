Jharkhand reports marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases

The coronavirus surge in Jharkhand continues with the state reporting 523 fresh infections, news agency PTI quoted state health department bulletin.

According to PTI, The COVID-19 infection tally is 78 less than the previous day. The total tally has mounted to a little over 4.30 lakh cases.



East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new infections at 203, followed by state capital Ranchi with 128 infections and Bokaro reporting 38 cases.

The death toll rose to 5,308 as two more patients, one each from Ramgarh and Chatra districts, succumbed to the contagious virus.

Jharkhand now has 3,256 active cases, while 4,21,732 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

About two crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date, including 53,100 since Thursday.

Remember, the schools and colleges from Class 1 to 12 have already reopened in 17 districts of the state. However, schools have reopened for classes 9 onwards in districts including Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro as they have higher cases.

Also Read: Centre says Covid-19 cases declining in India, but concern remains over 2 states