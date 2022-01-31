J’khand: CMP soon, says Cong’s new in-charge after RPN exit

Newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Jharkhand, Avinash Pande, said Monday that a common minimum programme (CMP) and a co-ordination committee would soon be put in place in consultation with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the lead partner in the ruling alliance in the state, for better functioning of the government and redressing grievances of party legislators and workers.

Speaking to reporters here at the end of his three-day maiden visit after getting Jharkhand assignment following the exit of former AICC in-charge RPN Singh, who joined the BJP last week, Pande said, “In our extensive meetings with the party leaders and legislators, we have reviewed the functioning and performance of all departments, including those which are with our ally. We have also reviewed our manifesto. A CMP is important not only for our coalition government, but also for the public. Onus also lies on the lead partner for having a CMP. We will soon have a CMP in consultation with the CM. Our central leadership will also speak with the CM.”

Pande said they would also put in place a co-ordination committee among the allies from the state to district level in light of the complaints by the party legislators and workers that the administration was not responsive to their issues.

The AICC in-charge said the state Congress unit was intact and there was no threat to the government. “Party legislators ought to raise their concerns on party forum and not before media. Indiscipline would not be tolerated,” he said.

Soon after RPN Singh left the party, at least two legislators had alleged that the former was trying to topple the Hemant Soren goverment in collusion with the BJP.

Pande did not meet chief minister Hemant Soren or any senior JMM leader despite being in Ranchi for three days. “I was busy holding consultations with my party leaders and workers. I spoke to CM and shared pleasantries on phone. I have a flight to take. If possible, I will try to meet him before that or else would meet him on my next visit,” he said.

Later, JMM principal general secretary Supriya Bhattacharya said the ruling alliance already had a “functional CMP” in place and advised Congress to have coordination within their party. “We are a pre-poll alliance and we already have an in-principle CMP in place. But if there is a need to have a formal CMP, we can discuss that. However, as far as coordination is concerned, our CM is readily available not only for a legislator or top Congress leaders, but even for opposition leaders. On the issue, I would also advise our ally to have better coordination within Congress,” he said.

Balmuchu, Bhagat return to Congress

Meanwhile, two former state Congress presidents, Pradeep Balmuchu and Shukhdeo Bhagat, returned to the party on Monday in presence of Avinash Pande and co-incharge Umesh Singhar and senior leaders.

Balmuchu and Bhagat, both senior tribal leaders, had quit party just ahead of 2019 assembly polls and contested on AJSU Party and BJP tickets, respectively.

The two leaders thanked the party leadership for “forgiving their mistake” and vowed to not leave the party again in entire lifetime.