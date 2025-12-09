J’khand Speaker loses cool as CLP leader, minister engage in heated exchange

The Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday witnessed legislators engaging in heated verbal exchanges, trading barbs with each other besides personal remarks against incumbent and a former PM, forcing the Speaker to intervene angrily. Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto (HT FIlE)

Even two senior Congress members, took potshots at each other, forcing the Speaker to snub Yadav.

In the first half, CLP leader Pradeep Yadav and health minister Irfan Ansari got locked in a heated exchange when the latter was answering a calling attention motion of the former on state thalassemia patients and related issues. Ansari also accused Yadav of putting up wrong facts in the House related to a theft in a hospital during the proceedings on Monday. Not satisfied with the written answer, Yadav asked supplementary questions, during which the duo objected to statements of each other.

As the discussion extended longer, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto wanted to move ahead to the next motion, raising objections from Yadav, which in turn infuriated the former. “Why do you want this House to proceed endlessly on this question? You have already asked several questions. It’s not possible that a minister replies as per your wish,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker had to intervene in the second half as well as the opposition and treasury bench members hit out at each other. JMM member Samir Mohanty made certain remarks against PM Modi, alleging several scams in his government, to which BJP members responded strongly. BJP member CP Singh in reply made certain remarks against Jawharlal Nehru, which was objected by the Congress legislators.

After both leader of opposition and parliamentary affairs minister Radha Krishna Kishore expressed their grievance, the Speaker directed to expunge all that was unparliamentary said by both sides.