‘Karam’ festival profoundly intertwined with J’khand’s identity, way of life:CM

CM Hemant Soren on Tuesday extended his greetings on ‘Karam’, one of the biggest tribal festivals, and said it was profoundly intertwined with the state’s identity and way of life, underlining that water, forests, and land were not only the foundation of life but also the heritage of tribal culture, traditions, and future generations. Jharkhand agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey takes part in Karam celebrations on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

“The ‘Karam’ festival, which symbolises the deep connection between nature and human life, the unbreakable love between siblings, social unity, and our rich culture and traditions, is profoundly intertwined with Jharkhand’s identity and our way of life,” Soren said in a social media post.

He said ‘Karam’ inspired people to show respect and gratitude to nature and commit to its preservation. “Our ancestors taught us that water, forests, and land are not only the foundation of our lives but also the heritage of our culture, traditions, and future generations,” the CM said.

This festival was also a celebration of the sacred affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, he added.

“The planting of the ‘Karam’ branch in the ‘akhda’, the rhythmic beat of the ‘madal’, ‘Karam’ songs, and collective dances are beautiful expressions of our vibrant folk culture,” Soren said.

He said the greatest feature of the festival was that it motivated people to stay connected to roots. “Even as we progress on the path of modernity and development, it encourages us to strengthen our bonds with our language, culture, traditions, folk wisdom, and nature. Ensuring that the rich legacy of our ancestors reaches future generations in a secure and empowered form is the collective responsibility of us all,” he said.

“I wish that on this sacred occasion, every family is filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being. May the love between brothers and sisters grow even stronger, mutual harmony and unity increase in society, and our Jharkhand continues to advance steadily while establishing harmony with nature and culture,” Soren added.