Monsoon session of J’khand assembly from Sept 3

The Hemant Soren Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to convene a week-long Monsoon session of the Jharkhand assembly from September 3, besides approving eligibility rules for Secretariat service conducted by Jharkhand Staff selection board, besides appointing three new members in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

The Monsoon session will conclude on September 9, officials said.

“The Cabinet also approved amendment in rules 7(1) and 7 (7) of the Jharkhand Secretariat clerical service rules 2010. According to the amendment, candidates will have to have passed Class 10 and 12 from a school in Jharkhand,” Cabinet secretary Vandana Darek told media persons.

The Cabinet also approved proposal to relax norms for exams conducted for on-roll typists in departmental exams, officials said. Besides, it approved appointment of three new members in Jharkhand Public Service Commission--Prof Ajita Bhattacharya, Prof Anima Hansda and Dr Jamal Ahmed.

The Cabinet, in total, approved 27 proposals, including giving extension to 22 special fast track courts to hear cases related to rape and POCSO Act for two years, besides approving an advance payment of ₹3 crore for inflation of voter identity cards.