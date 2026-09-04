No state sanction, no job: JHC rules 2nd wife ineligible for compassionate appointment
The Jharkhand High Court (JHC) ruled that a second wife cannot claim a compassionate appointment if her marriage to a government servant, who is now dead, was contracted without prior official sanction
The Jharkhand High Court (JHC) ruled that a second wife cannot claim a compassionate appointment if her marriage to a government servant, who is now dead, was contracted without prior official sanction.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by Martha Murmu. The order was uploaded on the high court website on Thursday.
Murmu had challenged a single-judge order rejecting her application for employment following the death of her husband, Barnawas Maltu, a former Panchayat Sewak who died in harness in July 2011.
Murmu argued that as members of the Santhali Tribe, their customary laws legally permitted a second marriage. However, the Bench firmly rejected this logic, clarifying that tribal customs did not supersede statutory requirements.
Highlighting the absolute necessity of administrative clearance under Rule 23 of the Conduct Rules, the Bench observed: “Such permission is necessary even in a case where the second marriage is permissible under the personal law applicable to such Government servant and the other party to the marriage.”
The court found no record that the late employee ever sought state approval before marrying Murmu. Consequently, the judges remarked: “In the absence of any such permission, the present appellant cannot insist upon compassionate appointment based upon her second marriage while the marriage between Barnawas Maltu and his first wife was subsisting.”
The HC distinguished Murmu’s claim from Supreme Court precedents, noting that while the law protects the financial rights of minor children born from a second marriage, it does not grant the second wife the right to compassionate employment. The Bench concluded that Murmu’s dire financial distress could not override mandatory criteria and dismissed the appeal without costs.
Former Tribal Advisory Council member Ratan Tirkey welcomed the order.
“Though matters related to customary law are better decided by a village chief, sometimes the matter reaches the court. This was one such case. The order is fine,” Tirkey said.
Tribal expert Premchand Murmu, noting the high court order said there is nothing wrong with the high court order. “Bigamy is allowed but not popular in tribal society. A second marriage in the presence of the first wife generally takes place when there is no issue from the first wife. It has social acceptance. Tribals generally do not seek permission for a second marriage. First wife gets all legal rights. Society accepts the first wife as the bona fide wife. Sometimes problems arise. This is one such case,” Tirkey said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More