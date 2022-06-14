Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

  • So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the violence while "appropriate legal action" is being taken against six protesters who were injured and receiving treatment at a hospital currently. Notices have been served to 107 people.
Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 08:38 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Ranchi Police on Tuesday took back posters it had released hours ago containing pictures of more than 30 people named as accused in the recent violence over the Prophet remark row. In an official notification shared by news agency ANI, police said the posters are being removed as there was “some error” in them, adding they will be put up after correction.

The earlier shared posters also carried contact details of police where citizens can reach out with information. “Kindly identify the accused and cooperate with police,” a message on the earlier posters addressed to the public, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Massive violence erupted in the Jharkhand capital last Friday during protests over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The latest development comes after Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on Monday summoned DGP Neeraj Sinha, additional DGP (operations) SA Latkar, Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Jha and deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, and sought information on action taken regarding Friday protests.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the violence, while "appropriate legal action" is being taken against six protesters who were injured and receiving treatment at a hospital currently, police said.

Additionally, notices have been served to 107 people, a statement by the Ranchi Police said on Monday.

Furthermore, Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence. A police officer told HT that some of the charges in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

SIT sources said they are looking for the admin of a WhatsApp group ‘Wassepur Gang’, which may have played a role in mobilising crowds for protests on Friday (June 10).

Following the clashes between protesters and police on Friday, the latter resorted to baton charges and even firing in the air to bring the situation under control. The tension left two people dead and injured dozens more.

A curfew under the provision of Section 144 of CrPc was imposed in some parts of Ranchi, and internet services were also snapped.

The situation has now returned to normal with the district administration with all restrictions being lifted from the district.

Topics
ranchi jharkhand violence prophet mohammed protest bjp nupur sharma naveen jindal + 6 more
