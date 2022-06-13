Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Ranchi violence: Five arrested, Governor summons DGP, top officials
ranchi news

Ranchi violence: Five arrested, Governor summons DGP, top officials

SIT sources said they looking for admin of a WhatsApp group, “Wassepur Gang”, which might have played an active role in mobilising crowd for the Friday protests.
Rapid Action Force personnel patrol Karbala Chowk in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)
Rapid Action Force personnel patrol Karbala Chowk in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 10:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByVishal Kant, Ranchi

Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on Monday summoned top officials, including state’s director general of police Neeraj Sinha, and sought information on action taken regarding violent protests in the state capital on Friday, even as five people were arrested, police and officials said.

“Five persons — including Md. Arif, Bilal Ansari, Md. Ashfaq, Md. Anis and Danish Khan — have been arrested while appropriate legal action is being taken against six protesters who were injured and are under treatment at a hospital. Besides, notices have been served to 107 people,” a statement from Ranchi police said.

In all, 25 FIRs (first information report) have been registered by the Ranchi police in connection with the violence that erupted during protests on Friday against alleged offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad by two BJP spokespersons, who have since been suspended. Some of the charges pressed in the FIRs include opening fire at police, trying to snatch arms from policemen, stone pelting, targeting Hanuman temple and raising provocative slogans, an official said.

SIT sources said they looking for admin of a WhatsApp group, “Wassepur Gang”, which might have played an active role in mobilising crowd for the Friday protests. “It’s an old WhatsApp group which we have been tracking for a while. The investigators are looking into their role,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday summoned DGP Neeraj Sinha, Additional DGP (operations) SA Latkar, Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Jha and deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan and has directed them to provide a detailed response over specific issues raised by the Raj Bhawan.

“The Governor asked the officials if they had any prior intelligence about the incident and how much prepared they were they for the protests. There was no arrangement for facilities like water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets. The DGP said they had intelligence about around 150 people likely to create chaos,” a Raj Bhawan official said.

“The Governor also directed officials to provide details regarding some high-profile murders in Ranchi and Jamshedpur recently, which are yet to be solved by the police,” the official said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Hemant Soren said Ranchi was not a battlefield and there was a need to observe caution while dealing with grievances.

“We are going through a difficult phase. We of often make mistakes in decisions taken with anger. This city (Ranchi) is not a battlefield. We need to be cautious while taking every single step. These days, we get information from various quarters and most of them have hidden agendas. So we need to be cautious and protect our constitution and democracy,” Soren told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishal Kant

    Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out