Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 27, 2025

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on January 27, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 27, 2025, is 19.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.06 °C and 25.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.89 °C and 26.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 28, 2025
|19.87
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|23.61
|Sky is clear
|January 30, 2025
|25.15
|Sky is clear
|January 31, 2025
|28.94
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|28.99
|Few clouds
|February 2, 2025
|28.57
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|31.03
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025
