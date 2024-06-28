Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 28, 2024, is 30.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 33.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:05 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.79 °C and 34.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.99 °C and 33.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 56.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 29, 2024
|33.69 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 30, 2024
|29.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|25.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|26.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|25.76 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 4, 2024
|24.64 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 5, 2024
|28.8 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.49 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.61 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|30.5 °C
|Moderate rain
