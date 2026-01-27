Valuable experience at Davos would help Jharkhand: CM Soren on return to Ranchi

Chief minister Hemant Soren arrived in Ranchi on Tuesday after his visit to Davos and the United Kingdom (London), leading an official delegation to the 2026 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and wife Kalpana Soren at Ranchi airport on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

The CM was given a grand welcome at Birsa Munda Airport by a delegation from the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the general public.

It is noteworthy that for the first time, an 11-member delegation from Jharkhand, led by CM Soren, participated in the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, which is a historic achievement for the state. The conference saw the participation of leading investors, industrialists, and dignitaries from around the world.

Addressing media at the airport, Soren said through a global conference like the WEF, Jharkhand had made a significant effort to present its case on a large platform.

“You all have been receiving updates from time to time. On behalf of the state government, we have conveyed Jharkhand’s voice in Davos and London. For the first time since the formation of the state, Jharkhand has made its presence felt on a major global platform. We have returned to Jharkhand with a valuable experience. The state government will utilise the experience gained from the World Economic Forum to give a new dimension to the people of Jharkhand, its water, forests, land, and immense potential,” said Soren.

The CM said positive initiatives would be taken to guide future generations.

“Through this global conference, we have tried to add new dimensions to the field of education, which will strengthen the youth of our state. The state has immense potential, and realizing this potential and leading the state on the path of progress is a priority for our government,” he added.