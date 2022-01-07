Video of mob thrashing Muslim man goes viral, Soren orders probe

A Muslim man was beaten and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” allegedly by a group of BJP workers who were protesting on Friday near city centre in Dhanbad against the security breach in Prime Minister’s security in Punjab.

As videos went viral on social media showing a group, including a woman, thrashing and abusing the man, chief minister Hemant Soren directed Dhanbad deputy commissioner to conduct a probe and take appropriate action.

In the video, the man is seen being forced to do sit-ups, lick the road after spitting on it, besides being slapped and kicked by the group, even as he is heard saying repeatedly he was a Muslim. The man was beaten allegedly for abusing party leaders.

“Dhanbad DC should probe the incident and revert with action taken report. There is no space for animosity in the state where people love to live in peace,” the CM said in a tweet, in response to a Twitter post on the incident.

The victim has been identified as Zeeshan Khan, resident of Shamsher Nagar in Wasseypur in Dhanbad. His younger brother Rehan Khan told Hindustan Times that Zesshan was mentally unstable and is under treatment at Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi.

“Only three of us live in our home. Both me and my mother have private jobs. We were out when my brother left home. He has returned home after the incident. Though we are yet to decide on lodging a formal complaint, but they should not have done what they did. Even if he abused them, they could have handed him over to police,” said Rehan.

BJP legislator from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha, who was present at the protest, said the incident should be probed in entirety. “This man came in front of us and started abusing our state president taking his name. We asked him to leave. I don’t know what exactly happened with him after the party workers pushed him away from where we were sitting. However, it needs to be probed whether this entire thing was a conspiracy. Otherwise why would anyone just come and start abusing us,” said Sinha.