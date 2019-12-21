e-paper
Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Cities / Rane: Thackeray compromised on Hindutva to be CM

Rane: Thackeray compromised on Hindutva to be CM

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:24 IST
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Former chief minister (CM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Friday said Uddhav Thackeray would not have been able to “compromise on Hindutva ideology” to become the CM if Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was alive today.

Rane, who was once associated with the Sena, said Thackeray had “deserted Hindutva” to reach a compromise with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and come to power. “This is a great betrayal of ideology. It seems the new government has not come to power to solve any problem of the masses, but just for personal gain,” said Rane in Nagpur. He also predicted that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will collapse within six months because of its own “weaknesses and rumblings”.

Rane also hit out at the CM for not adhering to the norms of the House while replying to the motion of thanks. “Thackeray’s speech lacked due respect for the Governor,” Rane said. The MP also said that although Thackeray had promised to provide assistance of ₹25,000 for each hectare to farmers affected by unseasonal rain, he did not do so during the winter session. He said Thackeray had cheated the common Shiv Sainiks and Sena’s Eknath Shinde to get the top post with the help of the NCP chief.

9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
