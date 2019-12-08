e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

‘Rape victim’ alleges acid attack by accused, FIR lodged

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2019 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A woman of Muzaffarnagar district was on Saturday allegedly attacked with acid by four persons against whom she had filed a case of gang rape.

“A case has been registered in the matter. We are investigating it from all angles,” said Nepal Singh, superintendent of police (SP) rural.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted for medical assistance and was discharged on the same day. Further investigation is underway in this regard, said police.

“The woman was sent to the Meerut medical college for examination but the doctors there found no serious burn injuries on her body,” said Singh.

“She had registered a complaint of rape against four persons three months ago through the court. After investigation, the charges were found false and the case was expunged,” he said.

According to the victim, she was gang raped three months back when she had taken lift in the car of the accused.

On Saturday, she reached the SSP office and blamed the accused -- Shahnawaz, Arif, Sharif and Abid -- of throwing acid on her when she was alone at home. She said they were pressurising her to compromise in the rape case.

Earlier, she had approached the Shahpur police with her complaint regarding the rape but they had refused to lodge the FIR and she said she had to seek the court’s help to get her complaint registered.

top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Brought a bill after Nirbhaya, what happened?: Vice prez on new laws on rape
Brought a bill after Nirbhaya, what happened?: Vice prez on new laws on rape
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live score: Windies get first wicket, Rahul out
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live score: Windies get first wicket, Rahul out
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities