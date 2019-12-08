‘Rape victim’ alleges acid attack by accused, FIR lodged

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 19:04 IST

A woman of Muzaffarnagar district was on Saturday allegedly attacked with acid by four persons against whom she had filed a case of gang rape.

“A case has been registered in the matter. We are investigating it from all angles,” said Nepal Singh, superintendent of police (SP) rural.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted for medical assistance and was discharged on the same day. Further investigation is underway in this regard, said police.

“The woman was sent to the Meerut medical college for examination but the doctors there found no serious burn injuries on her body,” said Singh.

“She had registered a complaint of rape against four persons three months ago through the court. After investigation, the charges were found false and the case was expunged,” he said.

According to the victim, she was gang raped three months back when she had taken lift in the car of the accused.

On Saturday, she reached the SSP office and blamed the accused -- Shahnawaz, Arif, Sharif and Abid -- of throwing acid on her when she was alone at home. She said they were pressurising her to compromise in the rape case.

Earlier, she had approached the Shahpur police with her complaint regarding the rape but they had refused to lodge the FIR and she said she had to seek the court’s help to get her complaint registered.