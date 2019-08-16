Rehabilitation plan for victims of Sangli and Kolhapur floods

cities

Pune Given the extent of destruction caused by the western Maharashtra floods in the districts of Sangli and Kolhapur, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has decided to take steps to rehabilitate flood-affected victims.

According to Girish Mahajan, state minister for water resources, schools, health centres and libraries are planned for the affected areas.

Mahajan said, “The city will be a ‘Nagar’ and will have all important and necessary facilities required for a city. Our main priority is rehabilitating those affected by floods in Sangli and Kolhapur and providing them with basic necessities. We will be building houses for those who have lost their homes in floods.”

“The houses will be built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Besides this, we are also taking necessary precaution to ensure the victims are not rehabilitated in the red zone. Those who built houses near riverbeds or banks will be shifted to this new ‘nagar’,” said Mahajan.

When asked about the number of homes the state plans to construct, Mahajan said, “Survey for the same is currently underway and we are expecting figures from both districts in a week or ten days.”

Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune Divisional Commissioner, said, “There is a city concept which is underway for these two districts. This will be done in the corporation limits and to rehabilitate the flood victims. We have been surveying the area and are trying to get the exact number of people who have lost their homes entirely and partially. This will require another 10 days. We intend to submit our survey report to the state by August 25.”

As of August 16, the number of houses that have been partially destroyed in Sangli is 2,997 and those who have been washed away completely is 433. However, these numbers are varying every minute and we are expecting the numbers to grow with every passing day, Mhaisekar said.

