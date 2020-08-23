Residents of housing society in Mohali complain of contaminated water supply

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:21 IST

Supply of contaminated water for the past few days has left residents of Emaar, Sector 108, infuriated. They alleged that despite their informing the concerned authorities, no action had been taken yet.

Vishal Vir Singh, a resident of Emaar, said that the authorities were supplying bore well water to its residents in Sector 108 and there was no treatment plant for treating it.

“Not even a basic/ rudimentary filtration system, for supplying clean/ potable water, has been installed so far,” he said.

Another resident Dhruv Sharma, in his complaint, stated that water being supplied is not clean as it is full of sediments and is often quite muddy. Often worms are seen floating in the water, he stated.

The residents said that though borewell water is first stored in two big tanks before supply, the water is not chlorinated.

When contacted, Manjit Singh, maintenance in-charge of Emaar, Mohali said, “There was some problem but we are in the process of cleaning the water pipes and the same will be done in a day or two.”

On being questioned about the absence of a water treatment plant in the society, he said, “Earlier the population was less but now that we have more people in the society, therefore, we have proposed to install a water treatment plant,” he said.