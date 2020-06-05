Revoke SRO 202, come up with employment policy: Rana

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:26 IST

Seeking immediate revocation of discriminatory SRO 202 in the larger interest of those in employment and likely to be appointed, provincial president National Conference Devender Singh Rana on Friday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to come up with a comprehensive employment policy in tone with the commitments being made for nearly a year now since the imposition of the Central rule to combat the burgeoning unemployment problem and spell out the road map for promoting employability at the strength of skill development.

He feared that the administration has no clue about the level of unemployment and unemployability in the absence of an authentic verified data-base.

This exercise too was sabotaged, as a result of which the policy planners remain ignorant about the magnitude of the issue in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana said in a statement.

“No tangible road map has been prepared despite liberal promises being made on the employment front,” Rana said, hoping that the administration will take youth into confidence in this regard with assurance about safeguarding the interests of permanent residents and providing equitable opportunities to all belonging to different regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the far-flung, remote and backward areas.

On SRO 202, the Provincial President said the rule has been demoralising for the employees selected under this proviso and also the aspiring candidates as it brings parity among the government servants. He urged the administration to revoke the SRO 202 with retrospective effect.

The controversial SRO 202 was issued by the then chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on June 30, 2015, during PDP-BJP combine.

Under the SRO, those getting government jobs had to be kept on probation for five years, had to be regularized only after qualifying certain ability tests and training. Besides, the appointees were entitled to a minimum scale of pay. It had come under sharp criticism of various political parties and student organisations.