e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Rly claims tribunalbench inaugurated in Sangam city

  Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PRAYAGRAJ: The 20th bench of railway claims tribunal was inaugurated in the old general manager office of North Central Railway (NCR) here on Sunday by justice Govind Mathur, chief justice, Allahabad high court.

Others present on the occasion were justice KS Ahluwalia, chairman, railway claims tribunal (RCT), Rajiv Chaudhry, general manager, NCR, Sanjiv Aggarwal, member (judicial), railway claims tribunal, Allahabad bench and Madhusudan Rao, principal executive director, Commercial Railway Board.

Installation of member judicial of the tribunal was done by justice Mathur.

The tribunal has been set up in Prayagraj keeping in mind that it is not only religiously, politically and educationally important city of Uttar Pradesh but is also a major city of the country as it has the Central Administrative Tribunal, high court, headquarters of NCR and divisional railway manager’s office Allahabad.

Despite having three large divisions and being an important railway zone, there was no railway claims tribunal in the jurisdiction of NCR. Officers and employees here often had to go to Lucknow, Gorakhpur or Ghaziabad for their claims settlement.

Realizing this need, NCR GM Rajiv Chaudhry had been raising this issue at Ministry level for quite some time and it is owing to this that the tribunal for Prayagraj was sanctioned, said NCR’s chief public relations officer Ajit Kumar Singh.

In this tribunal, 17 districts including Banda, Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar), Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kaushambi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra and Varanasi are covered.

Besides the tribunal, the administrative head of north zone (technical) will also be based at Prayagraj under whose jurisdiction are RCTs at Chandigarh, Delhi, Gorakhpur and Lucknow.

At present, about 6,300 cases are pending in the RCT bench at Lucknow. After the establishment of the Prayagraj bench, about 1,900 cases related to these 17 districts will be transferred here of which 907 cases have already been transferred.

With a large number of cases at the Lucknow bench, it was taking almost 4-6 years for claimants to get the compensation. However, with the RCT bench at Prayagraj this time period shall is expected to reduce substantially.

PHOTO CAPTION: The inauguration function underway on Sunday. (HT)

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:56 IST

top news
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News