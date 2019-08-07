Road cave-in at Ahimsa Khand II leading to chaos, GDA to lodge police complaint

cities

Ghaziabad: Thousands of residents from Indirapuram’s Ahimsa Khand II have been forced to use one road to enter in and exit from their area due to a road cave-in that took place Tuesday morning after a heavy downpour.

Officials of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) said repair work on the caved-in stretch is being carried out by the developer whose project is located next to the road. The developer has been told to expedite the work.

The Ahimsa Khand II, which comprises about 30-32 highrises, has two entry/exit points – one near DPS, Indirapuram and the other near the Shanti Gopal Hospital. Both the points go towards CISF Road.

On Tuesday morning, a part of the dug-up area of a builder’s project caved in near DPS Indirapuram and damaged a portion of about 20-25 metres of the road and an adjacent drain.

“We were alarmed by the situation and immediately informed the police and GDA. The road is barricaded and will not be in use till it gets repaired. One side of the road is open but only used by smaller vehicles such as two-wheelers. As a result, a majority of residents, school buses and other vehicles are forced to use the other entry/exit point near the hospital,” said Alok Kumar, president of federation of association of apartment owners (Indirapuram).

“Last month, after residents protested the prevailing conditions, the police lodged an FIR but no action was taken against the developer who dug up the land which resulted in the issue. The condition of roads in internal areas of our locality is also bad,” he added.

Residents said the prevailing road conditions also lead to traffic issues.

“As there is only one entry/exit point to Ahimsa Khand II as of now, it had led to chaotic traffic conditions. Every resident is using to use the same road and gets stuck in traffic over the CISF Road. The authority should expedite the road repair procedure,” said DK Maurya, a resident of Niho-Scottish Garden highrise.

The authority officials said the developer, on their directions, on Tuesday started putting up sand bags to plug the cave-in breach.

“The developer has been asked to expedite repairs and also to get the drain in the vicinity repaired. We have also directed our officials to give the police a complaint in the matter. The incident could have resulted in major risk to commuters as well as residents. As part of the repairs, we have asked the developer to put up sand bags on three sides of the project. Otherwise, in case of more heavy rains, the erosion may affect the nearby highrises as well,” said Sushil Chaubey, officer on special duty, GDA.

“Once the breach is plugged, we can take up inspection and then allow movement of commuters. The dug up part of the project has persisted for about three years now. The original owner of the land is not traceable as yet but we are getting repairs done by another developer who wishes to take up the project,” he added.

The other cave in due to heavy rainfall took place over a stretch of about 150 metres near Swarn Jayanti Park where the authority had put up newly-laid water pipelines. The GDA’s executive engineer RP Singh said repairs works has been taken up and the damaged area was getting repaired.

Last year in July, a similar road cave-in took place at Sector-4C, Vasundhara due to erosion of earth from a builders’ project where a basement was dug up.

