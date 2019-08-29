Robbery bid foiled; six held in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:43 IST

Police on Thursday foiled a robbery bid and arrested six members of a gang, who were allegedly planning to loot a petrol pump in Sector 87. Police recovered three countrymade guns, 14 live cartridges and one SUV from them.

According to police, a tip-off was received that some persons, who have a criminal record, were allegedly planning to rob the petrol pump and were going towards the fuel station in a black Ford Endeavour, whose registration number plate had been removed.

Jitender, in charge of crime investigation agency, Sector 10, said that police laid a trap and alerted a team stationed near another petrol pump in Sector 86.

“A police vehicle surrounded the accused who were later taken into custody. Preliminary probe has revealed that they have a criminal record, including cases of attempt to murder, robbery and illegal possession of weapons,” he said.

The arrested men have been identified as Amit alias Kalu, Pavan Nehra alias Rahul, Monu alias Dholia, Rohit alias Laanda, Saawan alias JD and Sunil alias Sonu.

The accused men were produced in a district court on Thursday and sent to police custody for two days, said the officer.

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday, said police.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 22:32 IST