Rohini murder-suicide: Financial dispute could have been a trigger, say police

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:04 IST

New Delhi

A day after a 62-year-old doctor allegedly shot dead his woman colleague before turning his licenced revolver on himself in outer Delhi’s Rohini, police on Thursday said that their initial probe had revealed that a financial dispute too could have been a trigger.

The bodies of Om Prakash Kukreja, 62, who owned Nirvana Hospital in Rohini, and 45-year-old Sutapa Mukherjee, who was a director of administration in the same hospital, were found in the doctor’s car in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Wednesday morning.

“What we have established after our initial probe is that Kukreja and Mukherjee were having an affair. Our probe has also revealed that recently they had also had an argument over some financial issues. It is possible that both the reasons cotributed to the murder-suicide,” said SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

While the police are yet to find out the nature of the alleged financial dispute and the worth of it, the DCP said that the probe so far has suggested that Mukherjee was allegedly “misappropriating the profits accrued by the hospital”. “She was in-charge of the hospital’s administration and had control over its finances,” said the DCP.

Kukreja’s family has refused to speak to the media and Mukherjee’s relatives remained unavailable for a comment.

On Thursday, the police had got in touch with Mukherjee’s husband after being unable to communicate with him throughout Wednesday. “The husband has revealed that he and Mukherjee were in an estranged relationship and hadn’t been living together for the last two years,” said the DCP, adding that he knew of his wife’s alleged affair with Kukreja.

The probe so far has also revealed that Kukreja had attended a friend’s wedding in Paschim Vihar on Tuesday night and had stayed there until 10.30pm. “Kukreja and Mukherjee had left their homes after telling their families that they were going to attend a wedding. Their unused clothes lying in the rear seat of the car suggested that they never made it there. But the groom has told us that Kukreja attended the wedding. It is possible the groom didn’t notice Mukherjee even if she was with Kukreja,” said another investigator.

As for the licensed revolver allegedly used in the crime, police said that Kukreja would occasionally carry it with him when he went out. “We can’t say if he had taken the gun out on Tuesday night with the intention of killing Mukherjee,” said the officer.

