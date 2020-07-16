e-paper
Rohtak's Ajay beats all odds to score 98.6% marks in CBSE Class 10 exams

Rohtak’s Ajay beats all odds to score 98.6% marks in CBSE Class 10 exams

This is a tribute to my mother, Ajay says, while recalling how during her final days, she encouraged him to study harder and score above 95%

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 02:40 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
         

Scoring 98.6% marks in CBSE Class 10 exams was more than tough for Rohtak’s Ajay Kumar amid bereavement and financial hardships, which he faced at a tender age of 15.

Nevertheless, the student of Meham’s Maharaja Agrasen Public School secured a centum in math and social science, bagged 95 marks in science but missed out on a perfect hundred in English and Hindi by one mark each.

Ajay’s mother lost a long battle with a heart disease in April. His father Surender Kumar runs a retail shop in their native Behlba village to feed a family of five.

“This is a tribute to my mother,” Ajay said, while recalling how during her final days, she encouraged him to study harder and score above 95%.

“These results have given my family a reason to smile after so long. I want to opt for non-medical in Class 11 in order to become an engineer,” he added.

Talking about how his father and grandparents motivated him, Ajay said, “My success would be meaningless without my 72-year-old grandmother, who took extra care of me after my mother’s demise.”

His father said Ajay showed an extraordinary strength while coping with grief. “I am hardly earning Rs 400 to Rs 500 per day and facing a financial crunch. But my son has made me proud and given us a chance to cheer. He was very stressed during his exams as his mother was hospitalised,” he added.

About his success mantra, the 15-year-old said, “A dialogue from movie 3 Idiots became a part of my life. I believed ‘all is well’ and worked so hard that hurdles couldn’t stop me from achieving my goal.”

