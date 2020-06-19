e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ruckus in Thane as locals stop civic staff from tracing contacts of Covid patient

Ruckus in Thane as locals stop civic staff from tracing contacts of Covid patient

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 01:30 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

More than 60 local residents of Gokul Nagar slum in Thane stopped Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) staff from tracing contacts of a patient on Wednesday, claiming the patient had tested positive more than two weeks ago.

On June 4, two residents of Gokul Nagar, aged 48 and 62, tested positive. The 62-year-old patient died on Wednesday night, while the 48-year-old recovered. As another 67-year-old man tested positive on Tuesday, TMC officials arrived on Wednesday to take his family and neighbours to a quarantine centre.

Local residents, however, created a ruckus, thinking the officials were tracing contacts of the patient who had recovered.

Even though TMC officials clarified that the survey was for the other patient, the residents refused to give in.

Shankar Patole, assistant civic commissioner of the ward, said, “We reached the area to take the high-risk contacts to a quarantine centre on Wednesday. Coincidentally, one of the patients who had tested positive a fortnight ago had returned home after recovering. Locals thought we had visited the slums to quarantine his contacts, but we had come for another patient. As people refused to cooperate, we had to return without quarantining any of the residents who were at high risk.”

Satish Bane, 34, a resident of Gokul Nagar, said, “The officials came with a bus to take away our neighbours to quarantine centres as they were high-risk contact of those who tested positive 15 days ago. Such lackadaisical behaviour by the corporation was unexpected. They had come to quarantine the family and neighbours of a patient who has already recovered. We started asking them for details but they were confused and backed off. There was no major ruckus.”

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Krishna Patil said that there were no more positive cases in their lane apart from those who tested positive in the first week of June. “Why was there a delay in quarantining the high-risk contacts? There is no point in quarantining contacts after the patients have recovered.”

top news
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In