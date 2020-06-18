SAD, BJP submit memo to DCs seeking restoration of blue cards

cities

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:19 IST

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine on Thursday submitted memo to deputy commissioners across the state to demand immediate restoration of all blue cards to the underprivileged sections of society, besides an independent inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of central ration by Congress leaders.

In identical memos addressed to governor VP Singh Badnore, SAD and BJP leaders, including district presidents, MPs, former MPs and legislators, said that though the high court had taken notice of the issue on a petition filed by the SAD workers from Sangrur and asked the Congress government not to discriminate against anyone, it would not relent till all blue cards which had been withdrawn were restored.

The joint SAD-BJP delegations also demanded an independent probe into the “ration scam”, alleging that a large part of the central relief sent to the state had been misappropriated.

Meanwhile, Amritsar deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon on Thursday refused to accept memorandum from SAD-BJP delegation after noticing that they were violating social distancing norms. It was only after the delegation comprising prominent SAD and BJP leaders made course corrections that the DC relented.

Akali leader Gulzar Singh Ranike said instead of giving any relief to the poor and underprivileged sections, the Congress government was denying ration to the poor under the ‘atta-dal’ scheme. BJP leader Shwait Malik said the state government should use the ₹6,000 crore available with it under the Disaster Management Fund to give relief to needy people. SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema also demanded an independent probe by the CBI or the high court into the ration scam, besides separate probes into liquor and seed scams.

In Bathinda, the protest was attended by SAD core committee members Sikandar Singh Maluka, Janmeja Singh Sekhon and former MLA Sarup Chand Singla and BJP district president Vinod Kumar Binta. (With inputs from Amritsar and Bathinda)