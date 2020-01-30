e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / SAD using CAA for political gains: Capt

SAD using CAA for political gains: Capt

chandigarh Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for bartering away the constitutional principles to promote their political interest with its latest U-turn over supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi polls.

Reacting to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s statement that the party had thrown its weight behind the BJP in Delhi, Amarinder said these flip-flops had nailed the Akali lies on their stand on the “unconstitutional and divisive” Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CM asked Sukhbir whether the BJP had agreed to amend the CAA in line with SAD’s earlier stand, or the Akalis had once again surrendered themselves to the BJP at the cost of the nation’s interest. “You owe an explanation to the people,” he told Sukhbir.

The Akalis’ decision to backtrack on its earlier stand to extend its support to the BJP in Delhi just a week before the scheduled polls indicated that they had used the CAA as a bargaining chip to secure some political gains, said the CM.

This development, he said, clearly exposed the Akalis’ selfish intentions and the Badal family’s desperation to hold on to power as part of the ruling alliance at the Centre.

He said the Akalis’ U-turn had also further accentuated the divide within the Akalis, which appeared to be on the verge of another split and no longer capable of giving a political fight on its own. “Obviously, they need the BJP to hand-hold them on the political ladder, especially in view of the fact that elections in Punjab are just two years away and they have no political leg to stand on,” he said.

tags
top news
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News