Sainik School admissions: Police alert Kangra residents against conmen

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:35 IST

Online scamsters have been trying to dupe people by promising admission of their wards in the Sainik School. Prima facie, conmen have hacked data of the screening test for the Sainik Schools and have been calling parents of children who appeared in the exam, said Kangra police.

Balbir Kumar, a resident of Lunj area in Jawali sub-division on Wednesday, filed a complaint in this regard to the superintendent of police (SSP) Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.

In his complaint, Kumar stated that he received a call from an unknown number, wherein the caller had all details of his child which he had filled in the entrance exam form.

The caller told Kumar that his child was 15 marks short of making it to the merit list and may not bag a seat in Sainik School Sujanpur. The conman gave Balbir an SBI account number and IFSC code, askinghim to submit ₹10,000 if he wanted a seat for his child in Sainik School. Kumar, however, did not deposit the money and informed the police.

Meanwhile, Ranjan said police have received similar information from others whose children had appeared in the exam. “It seems the data of Sainik School entrance exam has been hacked. Conmen are calling from different numbers and giving different bank accounts asking people to deposit money in them,” he said. The SSP said Kangra police were investigating the case, while urging people to avoid falling into a trap.