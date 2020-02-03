Sakhi Centre to help women hit by violence, says minister

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:12 IST

The Punjab government has set up 22 ‘One-Stop Sakhi Centres’ (OSCs) in all districts to provide support to women affected by violence. Punjab social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary said OSCs are being run by the department to facilitate access to an integrated range of services, including medical, legal and psychological support for women affected by violence.

When in crisis, a woman call helpline number 181 and the woman/girl would be brought to the Sakhi Centre, and would be given shelter, if required and a welcome kit comprising toiletries. The minister added that Emergency Response and Rescue Services Medical Assistance to women in lodging cases and all other kinds of counselling were being provided.

A team of 14 manage the Sakhi Centres comprising a centre administrator, psycho-social counsellors (two), case workers (two), paramedical workers (two), a legal counsellor, data analyst, finance and admin assistant, multi-purpose helpers (two) and security guards (two).