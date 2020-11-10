Sandalwood tree stolen from Pune college premises; three booked
pune Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:16 IST
PUNE A fully-grown sandalwood tree has been chopped down and stolen from the premises of Fergusson College during the wee hours on November 5.
Deccan police have lodged a case against three unidentified persons in the case.
According to the police, the faces of the three people were covered with masks and they came inside the campus between 3 am to 3.15 am, axed the tree with a cutter and escaped towards Dnyaneshwar Paduka chowk through the canal road.
According to the police, the accused were in the age group of 20- 25 years. No arrests have been made so far.
An official complaint has been lodged by Abhijit Jadhav (25) in the case.
The police have invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 379 ( theft ) and 34 (common intention) against the three accused.