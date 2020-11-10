e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Sandalwood tree stolen from Pune college premises; three booked

Sandalwood tree stolen from Pune college premises; three booked

According to the police, the accused were in the age group of 20- 25 years.

pune Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:16 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A fully-grown sandalwood tree has been chopped down and stolen from the premises of Fergusson College during the wee hours on November 5.
A fully-grown sandalwood tree has been chopped down and stolen from the premises of Fergusson College during the wee hours on November 5.(HT PHOTO)
         

PUNE A fully-grown sandalwood tree has been chopped down and stolen from the premises of Fergusson College during the wee hours on November 5.

Deccan police have lodged a case against three unidentified persons in the case.

According to the police, the faces of the three people were covered with masks and they came inside the campus between 3 am to 3.15 am, axed the tree with a cutter and escaped towards Dnyaneshwar Paduka chowk through the canal road.

According to the police, the accused were in the age group of 20- 25 years. No arrests have been made so far.

An official complaint has been lodged by Abhijit Jadhav (25) in the case.

The police have invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 379 ( theft ) and 34 (common intention) against the three accused.

top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In